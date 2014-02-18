Slovenia extend magical run into quarters

Austria's goalie Mathias Lange (24) lets in a goal by Slovenia's Anze Kopitar (not pictured) helped into the net by Slovenia's Robert Sabolic (L) as Austria's Matthias Trattnig (51), Andre Lakos (2nd R) and Thomas Raffl (R) look on during the first period of their men's ice hockey playoffs qualification game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Slovenia extended their magical run at the Sochi Olympics with a 4-0 win over Austria on Tuesday to secure a spot in the quarter-finals of the men’s ice hockey competition.

The win, which opened the tournament’s knockout stage, is the biggest in Slovenia’s ice hockey history and will no doubt be cause for celebration in a country with a population of roughly 2 million people.

A first-period goal from Anze Kopitar, who missed most of his team’s previous game with a stomach flu, held up as the game winner for a Slovenian team playing in their first Olympic men’s ice hockey tournament.

Slovenia will play Sweden, the top-ranked team after the preliminary round, in Wednesday’s quarter-final.