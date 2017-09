Canada's Brianne Jenner (L) celebrates her goal against Team USA with teammates Catherine Ward, Rebecca Johnston (6) and Haley Irwin (R) during the third period of their women's ice hockey gold medal game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Canada won their fourth consecutive Olympic women’s ice hockey gold medal with a 3-2 overtime win over the United States at the Sochi Games on Thursday.

The win capped an undefeated run in Sochi for a Canadian team that have won four of the five gold medals awarded since women’s ice hockey made its debut at the 1998 Nagano Games.

Switzerland beat Sweden earlier on Thursday to claim bronze.