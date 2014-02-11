FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 11, 2014 / 1:36 PM / 4 years ago

Sweden blank Germany to reach quarters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sweden's hockey players celebrate their win over Germany in their women's preliminary round hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Sweden rolled to a 4-0 win over Germany on Tuesday to earn a place in the quarter-finals of the women’s ice hockey tournament at the Sochi Olympics.

Defenseman Emma Nordon fired a slapshot from the blueline that opened the scoring 60 seconds into the game and Kim Martin Hasson made 21 saves for the shutout.

The loss was the second in a row for Germany and means they cannot secure one of the top two Group B spots and reach the quarter-finals of the eight-team tournament.

Sweden will close out the preliminary round on Thursday against Russia and Germany play Japan.

Reporting by Frank Pingue, editing by Ed Osmond

