Ice hockey: Sweden top Finland to reach women's semis
February 15, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 4 years ago

Ice hockey: Sweden top Finland to reach women's semis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Finland's Emma Nuutinen (L) shoots past Sweden's goalie Valentina Wallner to score during the third period of their women's ice hockey playoffs quarter-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Pool

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Sweden upset 2010 bronze medalists Finland 4-2 on Saturday to set up a semi-final matchup with the United States in the women’s ice hockey competition at the Sochi Games.

Trailing 1-0 heading into the final period, Sweden put three

goals past Finnish goalie Noora Raty, who had proved tough to beat during the preliminary round, before scoring an empty-netter in the final minute.

Raty’s play during the group stage, which included a 39-save performance in a 3-0 loss to three-time defending champions Canada, had turned Finland into medal contenders.

Sweden will face the United States on Monday.

Reporting by Frank Pingue; Editing by Peter Rutherford

