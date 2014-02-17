FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ice hockey: U.S. crush Sweden to reach gold medal game
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
February 17, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 4 years ago

Ice hockey: U.S. crush Sweden to reach gold medal game

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sweden's Emma Eliasson falls over Team USA's Meghan Duggan during the third period of their women's semi-final ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - The United States crushed Sweden 6-1 on Monday to reach the gold medal game of the women’s ice hockey competition at the Sochi Olympics.

The 2010 silver medalists got off to a quick start, scoring three goals in the first 12 minutes, and went on to outshoot an overmatched Swedish team 70-9.

Sweden, the only team other than Canada and the United States to reach a gold medal game since women’s ice hockey joined the Olympic program in 1998, got on the board in the third period but by then it was too late.

The United States will play the winner of Monday’s other semi-final between three-time defending gold medalists Canada and Switzerland.

Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.