Ice hockey: U.S. crush Sweden to reach gold medal game

Sweden's Emma Eliasson falls over Team USA's Meghan Duggan during the third period of their women's semi-final ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - The United States crushed Sweden 6-1 on Monday to reach the gold medal game of the women’s ice hockey competition at the Sochi Olympics.

The 2010 silver medalists got off to a quick start, scoring three goals in the first 12 minutes, and went on to outshoot an overmatched Swedish team 70-9.

Sweden, the only team other than Canada and the United States to reach a gold medal game since women’s ice hockey joined the Olympic program in 1998, got on the board in the third period but by then it was too late.

The United States will play the winner of Monday’s other semi-final between three-time defending gold medalists Canada and Switzerland.