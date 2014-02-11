Russia sink Japan to reach quarters

Japan's Miho Shishiuchi points to the puck over the goal line behind Russia's goalie Anna Prugova during the first period, however the goal was disallowed during their womens' ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Martin Rose/Pool

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Russia secured a spot in the quarter-finals of the women’s ice hockey tournament following a 2-1 win over Japan at the Sochi Olympics on Tuesday.

Alexandra Vafina broke a 1-1 tie with a short-handed goal late in the third period, setting off wild celebrations among the many flag-waving Russian supporters in attendance at the packed Shayba Arena.

Japanese goalie Nana Fujimoto was outstanding in the losing effort, turning aside 36 shots.

Russia, who reached the quarter-finals by securing one of the top two spots in Group B, close out their preliminary round on Thursday with a game against undefeated Sweden.