3 months ago
IOC to discuss 2024/28 Games report in June
May 19, 2017 / 10:19 AM / 3 months ago

IOC to discuss 2024/28 Games report in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A journalist passes by the logo of the Paris candidacy for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games at the Stade Jean Bouin during the press tour of the International Olympic Committee Evaluation Commission, in Paris, May 15, 2017.Gonzalo Fuentes

BERLIN (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will discuss a report on the possibility of awarding both the 2024 and the 2028 Games at the same time a month earlier than expected, it said on Friday.

Los Angeles and Paris are the only two cities left in the race for the 2024 Games and the IOC is eager to see no losers in this competition as four other cities dropped out, fearful of cost and size of the Olympics.

The IOC, which will award the 2024 Games in September, will discuss the report by its working group during an executive board meeting set for June 9, instead of its other planned executive board meeting in July, it said in a statement.

The working group, consisting of IOC Vice Presidents, was tasked with looking into awarding those two remaining cities the 2024 and the 2028 Games at the same time.

The IOC said it would also receive a second report on the reform of the candidature procedure that will be applicable to the Olympic winter Games of 2026.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty

