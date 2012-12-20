FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IOC threatens action against defiant Indian officials
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 20, 2012 / 11:36 AM / 5 years ago

IOC threatens action against defiant Indian officials

Sudipto Ganguly

2 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee has asked its recognized Indian members to contemplate taking legal action against officials of the country’s suspended Olympic association for misrepresenting the office.

The IOC refused to recognize the results of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) elections held on December 5 due to government interference which led to a tainted official being named as its new secretary general.

Lalit Bhanot, who spent 11 months in custody last year following corruption charges and is on bail pending further investigations, was given the senior IOA post despite the IOC deeming the elections “null and void”.

Local media reported that Bhanot has been corresponding with national sports federations using the IOA letterhead, further riling the world governing body.

In a letter sent to Randhir Singh, secretary general of the IOA during the previous regime, the IOC has threatened action against “illegitimate individuals” who claim to represent the suspended Indian body.

“These illegal actions which obviously violate all IOC directives and decisions are aggravating the situation of the suspended Indian Olympic Association,” IOC director general Christophe De Kepper wrote.

”All individuals involved (directly or by complicity) will be held responsible and the IOC will reserve the right to take any action against them.

“We request that you take all necessary measures and, if appropriate, any legal action at national level against these individuals in order to protect all assets and properties of the suspended Indian Olympic Association.”

Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.