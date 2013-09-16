IOC President Bach steps down as German sports chief

BERLIN (Reuters) - Newly-elected International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach stepped down as head of German sports on Monday as he prepares for his new post in Switzerland.

Bach, voted in by a wide margin at the IOC Session last week, also stepped down as head of the Ghorfa Arab-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a position that caused a stir prior to the vote due to the open support of Kuwait’s influential IOC member, Sheik Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah.

“More resignations will follow in the coming days,” a German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) official said.

The 59-year-old, who became the first German to lead a major international sports organization, was the founding president of the DOSB after the merger of the former German Olympic Committee and the German Sports Confederation in 2006.