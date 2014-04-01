Japan's Takeda is new IOC marketing chief

Japan Olympic Committee President Tsunekazu Takeda speaks during a news conference in support of the Tokyo 2020 summer Olympics candidacy in Buenos Aires September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

BERLIN (Reuters) - Japan’s Olympic supremo Tsunekazu Takeda has been appointed the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) new marketing chief in succession to Gerhard Heiberg, the organization said on Tuesday.

Takeda, a former Olympian in the sport of equestrianism who is also a member of the Tokyo 2020 Games organizing committee, will oversee the IOC’s multi-million dollar sponsorship program.

He will also monitor the domestic sponsorship program of the host cities.

The 66-year-old, who has led the Japan Olympic Committee since 2001, replaces experienced Norwegian businessman Heiberg who was praised for his successful running of the commission for 13 years.

Although the IOC does not reveal the financial terms of its deals, the total sponsorship package for the 2013-16 period is estimated to generate about $1 billion, up from $663 million a decade ago.

The fresh compositions of all the various commissions, announced on Tuesday, were the first under new IOC president Thomas Bach who was elected in September.

Among other changes is the appointment of United States Olympic Committee chief Larry Probst to head the press commission in place of long-time Australian member Kevan Gosper.

Britain’s Princess Anne, an IOC member since 1988, heads the nominations commission that puts forward candidates for membership to the world’s most powerful multi-sports organization.

Her commission includes former Swedish high jumper Stefan Holm and international swimming federation (FINA) president Julio Maglione of Uruguay.

Bach has kept the TV and new media rights commission under his auspices and he himself will head the eight-member group.

The German was a senior negotiator for TV rights contracts under his predecessor Jacques Rogge.