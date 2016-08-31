Azerbaijan's Intigam Zairov gestures after successful lift on the men's 94Kg group A weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Alexandru Dudoglo of Moldova reacts after lifting 172kg in the men's 69kg Group B clean and jerk weightlifting competition at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 12, 2008. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Tigran Gevorg Martirosyan of Armenia competes in the men's 77kg weightlifting competition during the World Weightlifting Championships at Disney Village in Marne-la-Vallee outside Paris, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Russia's Tatyana Firova (2nd R) receives the baton from Kseniya Ustalova (R) during the women's 4 x 400 metres relay final at the European Athletics Championships in Barcelona August 1, 2010. Team Russia won the race in 3 minutes 21.26 seconds ahead of team Germany on second and team Britain on third place. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Marina Shainova of Russia lifts 129kg in the women's 58kg Group A clean and jerk weightlifting competition at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 11, 2008. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Nadezda Evstyukhina of Russia competes in the women's 75kg Group A weightlifting snatch competition at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 15, 2008. REUTERS/Yves Herman

ZURICH The International Olympic Committee said on Wednesday it had disqualified six sportspeople, including three Russian medalists, for failing doping tests at the Beijing 2008 Games.

The sanctions come amid a crackdown on Olympic athletes' use of banned performance-enhancing substances that has now spilled over to the Paralympics Games as well.

Controversies over doping overshadowed the build-up to this year's Rio Olympics and flared anew as U.S. and Australian competitors branded their Russian and Chinese rivals drug cheats.

In the latest move, the IOC disqualified Russian bronze-medalist weightlifter Nadezda Evstyukhina, silver-medalist weightlifter Marina Shainova, and Tatyana Firova, who finished second with teammates in the 4x400m track event.

The Russian Federation team was also disqualified from the women's 4x400m relay. All the sanctioned athletes were ordered to return any medals, pins or diplomas they had won in Beijing.

Bronze-medal-winning weightlifter Tigran Martirosyan of Armenia and fellow weightlifters Alexandru Dudoglo of Moldova and Intigam Zairov of Azerbaijan were also disqualified, the IOC said in a statement.

It called on sports federations to modify the results of the Beijing Games that were affected and consider what other steps they found appropriate.

The IOC stores athletes' samples for a decade to test with newer methods or for new substances, and has in the past stripped medal winners of their prizes.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Heinrich)