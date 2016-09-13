FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
IOC sanctions Russian Olympians including silver medalist Abakumova
#Sports News
September 13, 2016 / 3:53 PM / a year ago

IOC sanctions Russian Olympians including silver medalist Abakumova

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Maria Abakumova of Russia competes in the women's javelin throw qualifying round during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 16, 2013.Kai Pfaffenbach

ZURICH (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee on Tuesday sanctioned four Russian Olympians who competed at the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London games for failing drug tests, including silver medalist Maria Abakumova.

Abakumova, who placed second in the javelin at the 2008 Games, was stripped of her medal after a re-analysis of stored samples resulted in a positive test for the banned substance dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, or turinabol, the IOC said.

The other athletes disqualified following re-testing are 10,000 meters runner Inga Abitova and 400 meters runner Denis Alexeev, who both competed in Beijing, and track cyclist Ekaterina Gnidenko, who competed in London, an IOC statement said.

None of them placed in the top three in their events.

Reporting by John Miller, Editing by Michael Shields

