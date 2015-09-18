FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jilted architects won't bid for Tokyo stadium project
September 18, 2015 / 8:36 AM / 2 years ago

Jilted architects won't bid for Tokyo stadium project

TOKYO (Reuters) - The architects commissioned for Tokyo’s new national stadium then dumped over cost concerns have confirmed they will not enter the competition for the re-design of the Olympic venue.

UK-based Zaha Hadid Architects’ futuristic design for the showpiece venue of the 2020 Games was selected in an international competition in 2012, but the project was scrapped after the estimated cost ballooned to over $2 billion, nearly twice the original figure.

The architects said they had been unable to secure a construction company in their consortium and were unable to enter the new design competition.

“It is disappointing that the two years of work and investment in the existing design for a new National Stadium for Japan cannot be further developed to meet the new brief through the new design competition,” ZHA said in a statement on Friday.

