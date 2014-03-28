Former skiing champion Killy resigns from IOC

Former Olympian Jean-Claude Killy speaks during the Annecy bid city presentation to the 123rd International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in Durban, July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

BERLIN (Reuters) - Former Olympic skiing champion Jean-Claude Killy, who oversaw preparations for the Sochi Games and was an International Olympic Committee member for two decades, bowed out on Friday.

Frenchman Killy, best known for winning three gold medals at the 1968 Grenoble Olympics, had been an IOC member since 1995.

The 70-year-old, who also won the world skiing championships three times between 1966 and 1968, told French media he needed to move on at his age, especially after seven years of preparing for the 2014 Sochi Games in Russia.

“On behalf of the entire Olympic movement I would like to express our sincere thanks and great appreciation for Jean-Claude’s outstanding achievements throughout his Olympic career,” IOC President Thomas Bach said in a statement.

“Having already been a sporting legend as an athlete, he later dedicated himself to the IOC, its values and ideals - also with great success.”