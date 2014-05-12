FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Komissarova appeals for financial help to continue treatment
May 12, 2014 / 3:11 PM / 3 years ago

Komissarova appeals for financial help to continue treatment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) visits Russian Olympic skicross racer Maria Komissarova at a hospital in Sochi, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian freestyle skier Maria Komissarova, who suffered a broken back during a training session at the Sochi Olympics, is appealing for financial help to continue her treatment and rehabilitation. 

“I am training in a clinic in Spain and the doctor gave me a 90 percent chance that I would be able to stand on my legs again, when others did not even give me a one percent chance,” the 23-year-old Komissarova wrote on her Instagram page on Monday.

”Those who care about my destiny, I am asking you for financial help. The rehabilitation process costs a lot of money and I will have to pay for it myself.

“It will take around a year and I will be undertaking exercises every day, without any days off for 5-6 hours every day. I need in the region of 27 million roubles ($765,000).”

The Russian freestyle skiing Federation said last week on its website (www.ffr-ski.ru) that Komissarova’s treatment could be “paid for by the charity fund ‘Ostrova’ (Islands) and direct donations to Maria through her website (www.maria-komissarova.com).”

Komissarova, who was left paralyzed from the waist down after a fall during training on Feb. 15, had already spent two months in Germany undergoing a series of operations.

Reporting by Dmitry Rogovistkiy; Editing by Julien Pretot

