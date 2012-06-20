IOC tells Sochi 2014 to delay ticket planning

A coin to commemorate the Olympic mascots for the Sochi winter Olympics is seen during a presentation in Peter and Pawel Fortress in St. Petersburg February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

(Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee asked Sochi 2014 Winter Games organizers on Wednesday to delay their international ticket planning in order to review the situation after alleged breaches in the London 2012 sales.

“Following the recent Sunday Times allegations that some national Olympic committees and authorized ticket resellers were in breach of 2012 Games ticketing policy, the IOC has convened its Ethics Commission to undertake a comprehensive analysis of the story,” the IOC said in a statement.

“During this process we have asked the Sochi organizing committee to temporarily delay the planning for its international ticketing program while we review the situation,” it said.

The British newspaper had said numerous NOCs and ATRs were offering to buy or sell tickets outside their territories, to sell tickets at inflated prices or sell them to unauthorized resellers.”

“The move is purely precautionary. Sochi 2014 is not affected by the allegations and we continue to work closely with them, as they develop their ticketing program for the Olympic Winter Games.”