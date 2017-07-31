FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2017 / 7:59 PM / 4 hours ago

IOC confirms that Los Angeles has offered to host 2028 Games

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: International Olympic Committee (IOC) delegates are seen during the IOC extraordinary session in Lausanne, Switzerland July 11, 2017.Pierre Albouy

ZURICH (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee confirmed on Monday that Los Angeles had offered to host the 2028 Olympic Games.

“The IOC welcomes this decision of the Los Angeles Olympic and Paralympic Candidature Committee and we are pleased to release the Host City contract 2028 in a transparent and timely manner,” said IOC President Thomas Bach in a statement.

The IOC said it would make contributions to the organizing committee worth $1.8 billion.

Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Alison Williams

