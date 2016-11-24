FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 9 months
Mayor says Trump backs Los Angeles' 2024 Olympic Bid: NBC
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 24, 2016 / 9:45 PM / in 9 months

Mayor says Trump backs Los Angeles' 2024 Olympic Bid: NBC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti speaks at a business event at the Bing theatre in Los Angeles, California U.S., October 17, 2016.Mario Anzuoni - RTX2P97B

(Reuters) - U.S. Republican President-elect Donald Trump told the Los Angeles' mayor he would support the city's 2024 Olympics bid when the two spoke this week, NBC reported on Thursday, citing the mayor's spokeswoman.

Trump and Mayor Eric Garcetti, a Democrat, spoke by phone on Wednesday and "had a productive conversation about ways to expand infrastructure investments and opportunities in communities across America," spokeswoman Connie Llanos said, according to NBC.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report, and representatives for Trump did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The California city is seeking to host the summer Games for a third time in a bid that centered on celebrating diversity.

It had been seen as the front-runner in the race with Paris and Budapest until Trump's election this month after a highly divisive contest against Democrat Hillary Clinton that left the nation deeply divided and stoked fears about the future among some immigrants and minorities.

Last week, Los Angeles bid leaders urged officials at an Olympic meeting not to doubt the United States or its commitment to its founding principles and strength.

Garcetti, who supported Clinton, had previously said Trump's win after a campaign filled with harsh rhetoric toward immigrants, Hispanics, Muslims and women could be detrimental given the international makeup of the 98 voting members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The IOC is set to make its selection in September 2017. Los Angeles, the nation's second-most populous city with nearly 4 million people, hosted the Olympic Games in 1932 and 1984.

Llanos, in a statement, said Trump's conversation with the mayor was short, and that Garcetti also "stressed the important role that immigrants and immigration reform will play in L.A.'s - and the nation's - long-term success," NBC said.

Additional reporting by Roberta Rampton in West Palm Beach, Florida; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chris Reese

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.