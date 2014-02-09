Tobi or not Tobi, synchronicity the key in doubles

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - When thousands of a second matter as you hurtle down an icy chute at high speed, it pays to be in harmony with the person you share a sled with in luge doubles.

The exhilarating rush of a slide lasting under a minute is one thing. The forces of gravity are another. Both bodies must be stiff - and relaxed enough - to handle the curves and contours of the unfolding labyrinth.

Born 14 days apart, Germany’s Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt, both 26, appear to be at their peak.

Making their Olympic debut, they head into Wednesday’s doubles event as hot favourites for a first-time gold having won three of the last four World Cup titles.

Underlining that dominance, they won six of the eight races on the circuit this seasons.

“At doubles you have to be very synchronised, good communication is key. You have to get along with each other very well,” Arlt told reporters after training at the Olympic Sanki Sliding Centre track on Sunday.

“Tobi and I have known each other since we were 13 and we are also very good friends outside the sports competition. So this is certainly an advantage.”

The German pair will look to deny Austrian brothers Andreas and Wolfgang Linger a third successive Olympic triumph and set about that task with gusto on Sunday - clocking the fastest times on both slides while their Austrian rivals managed 10th and third.

“The track is really fun driving, very diverse. It will be very difficult to achieve a fast time,” added Arlt.

”There are a lot of very challenging parts such as curve five and six and 13 and 14. We still have some problems at the start and definitely need to improve there.

“These are our first Olympics so we are pretty excited. But we don’t feel a lot of pressure.”