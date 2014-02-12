Wendl and Arlt continue German luge gold rush

Germany's Tobias Wendl (front) and Tobias Arlt speed down the track during the men's luge doubles competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Sanki Sliding Center, Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt continued Germany’s gold rush in luge when they became Olympic doubles champions on Wednesday, denying Austrian brothers Andreas and Wolfgang Linger a hat-trick of titles.

After compatriots Felix Loch and Natalie Geisenberger won the men’s and women’s singles, Wendl and Arlt clocked the fastest times on both runs to win the title at their first Games.

The Lingers, winners in 2006 and 2010, won silver this time with Latvian siblings Andris Sics and Juris Sics securing bronze.

Despite allowing mixed-gender teams since 1994, the doubles event remains male-dominated due to height, weight and strength compatibility issues between athletes of the opposite sex.