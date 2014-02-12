Romanians barred from luge doubles over safety concerns

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - Romanians Radu Sovaiala and Alexandru Teodorescu were barred from starting Wednesday’s Olympic luge doubles competition over safety concerns with their sled, on the anniversary of Georgian luger Nodar Kumaritashvili’s death.

Kumaritashvili was killed in a horrific training crash hours before the opening ceremony of the 2010 Vancouver Games.

Sovaiala and Teodorescu damaged their sled beyond repair in a training crash at these Games and had to fly a reserve one in from Romania.

International Luge Federation (FIL) spokesman Wolfgang Harder said the pair were given the chance for one tryout with the new sled, but having watched the Romanians, ”the jury and race director said it would be too dangerous “for them to compete”.