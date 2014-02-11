Geisenberger takes luge gold in vintage fashion

Germany's Natalie Geisenberger speeds down the track while competing in the women's luge singles competition during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - Germany’s Natalie Geisenberger scorched down the Sanki track to win women’s luge gold and a first Olympic title at a canter on Tuesday.

Geisenberger, 26, held a huge lead after Monday’s opening two runs and extended that advantage further by again lowering the track record on run three.

With gold in her grasp, she did not have to push with her final slide and eased to victory, over a second ahead of compatriot Tatjana Huefner, the 2010 champion. American Erin Hamlin won bronze.

It was a second luge gold for Germany at these Games after Felix Loch won the men’s individual on Sunday.