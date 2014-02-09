Factbox: Sochi Games medal events on Sunday February 9

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Eight gold medals are on offer on Sunday at the Winter Olympics in Sochi, including the men’s Alpine skiing downhill title.
Event Estimated end time (local/GMT)
Alpine skiing men’s downhill 1310/0910
Snowboard, women’s slopestyle 1425/1025
Cross-country men’s skiathlon 1545/1145
Speed skating, women’s 3,000 m 1735/1335
Biathlon women’s 7.5 km sprint 2020/1620
Figure skating, team event 2210/1810
Luge men’s singles 2225/1825
Ski jumping, men’s normal hill 2315/1915
