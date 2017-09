The Olympic and Russian flags are raised during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Five gold medals are up for grabs at the Winter Olympics on Saturday, the first full day of competition.

Event: Estimated end (local/ET):

Snowboard men’s slopestyle 1355/5.55 a.m.

Cross-country women’s skiathlon 1505/7.05 a.m.

Speedskating men’s 5,000 metres 1825/10.25 a.m.

Biathlon men’s 10 km sprint 2020/12.20 p.m.

Women’s freestyle skiing moguls 2335/3.35 p.m.