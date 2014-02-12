Medals galore, even for podium "gate-crashers"

A gold medal manufactured for the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, is seen on display at the Adamas jewellery factory in Moscow, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

SOCHI, Reuters (Reuters) - Skiers Tina Maze and Dominique Gisin may have exceeded the expected quota of gold medals in their sport by sharing first place in the women’s downhill on Wednesday but Olympic organizers are in no danger of running out of precious metals.

The pair swept across the finish line with exactly the same time of one minute, 41.57 seconds for a thrilling first in Olympic Alpine skiing and a place side by side on the top step of the podium .

However unlikely that scenario, however, organizers have thought about it in advance, producing a record total of 1,300 medals, more than in an previous winter Olympics, given there are also 12 new events.

This medal mountain also takes into account the unexpected “podium-crashing” athletes in the 98 medal events in these Games.

“This number includes extra sets for the rare case when athletes share the same result and place on the podium,” an IOC official told Reuters.

This is what happened on the slopes of Rosa Khutor on Wednesday with both athletes receiving the same glittering prize, weighing about 500 grams, containing some six grams of actual gold but priceless in value to those few individuals lucky enough to have one hung about their neck.

When the Games come to an end there will still be a supply of medals in the lockers so no winning athlete is in danger of leaving empty-handed.

Local organizers hoping to hang on to a few as mementoes are also going to be disappointed as, at the end of the Games, any surplus supplies, plus the moulds of all the medals struck and spare diplomas must be handed over to the IOC.