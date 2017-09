SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Five gold medals are to be won at the Winter Olympics on Monday, including the women’s super combined in Alpine skiing.

Event Estimated end (local/GMT/EST)

Alpine skiing, women’s super combined 1610/1210/0710

Short-track speed skating, men’s 1,500 m 1635/1235/0735

Biathlon, men’s 12.5 km pursuit 2020/1620/1120

Speed skating, men’s 500 m 2025/1625/1125

Freestyle skiing, men’s moguls 2335/1935/1435