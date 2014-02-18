Nordic Combined: Germany's Frenzel fit to start large hill event

Germany's Eric Frenzel speeds down the jump during the training of the large hill ski jumping portion of the Nordic Combined individual 10 km event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - German favorite and Olympic gold medalist Eric Frenzel has recovered sufficiently from illness to start Tuesday’s Nordic Combined individual large hill event, a team spokesman said.

Frenzel came down with a virus on Saturday and officials said on Monday it was unlikely he would be able to take part.

“Eric will start,” said team spokesman Florian Schwartz.

Frenzel, 25, easily won the individual normal hill competition last week. He is the runaway World Cup leader this season.