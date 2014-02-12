Germany's Frenzel leads after jump section

Germany's Eric Frenzel looks on during the normal hill ski jumping portion of the Nordic Combined individual 10 km event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center, in Rosa Khutor February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - World number one Eric Frenzel of Germany led the men’s Nordic Combined normal hill competition after the jumping section on Wednesday, giving him a lead of six seconds at the start of the cross-country course.

Frenzel, who had the longest jump of the round at 103 meters, will start ahead of Japan’s Akito Watabe for the 10km cross-country leg.

Frenzel is an accomplished ski racer and with a lead of at least 30 seconds over some of the more experienced rivals in the field he will fancy his chances of winning gold.

“It’s a really good position for me and I think the jump was really perfect,” he told reporters. “I think I can work together with Akito on the track so it’s hard for the guys behind us to catch us.”

Germany's Eric Frenzel reacts after his jump in the normal hill ski jumping portion of the Nordic Combined individual 10 km event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Defending Olympic normal hill champion Jason Lamy Chappuis of France was eighth after the jump and will start 31 seconds behind Frenzel.

“It’s going to be easier for the two of them starting in front because they can start a little bit more slowly and save some energy for the last half,” he told reporters.

Temperatures were again well above freezing but organizers said the course had been treated with salt and was in good condition. Athletes had complained after training on Monday that the snow was extremely soft.

Poor conditions favor cross-country specialists such as Bill Demong of the United States, who won the individual large hill competition in 2010. Demong, 33, will start one minute, 33 seconds behind Frenzel.

“I think it’s going to be tight ... I‘m just going to go out and hope that course breaks down a little bit,” he said.