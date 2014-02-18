FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 18, 2014 / 10:22 AM / 4 years ago

Japan's Kato stretchered off after fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - Japan’s Taihei Kato was carried off on a stretcher after a bad fall on Tuesday in the ski jump leg of the Nordic combined competition at the Winter Olympics.

Kato appeared to land successfully but moments later his left ski came off. He twisted and fell to the ground after flailing to keep his balance.

Course assistants ran to help him. Appearing in considerable pain, he was carried off after several minutes and looked to have little chance of competing in the 10km cross-country race later, which forms the second part of the Nordic combined event.

Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Robert Woodward

