Japan's Kato breaks elbow after fall

Japan's Taihei Kato crashes after his competition round jump of the large hill ski jumping portion of the Nordic Combined individual Gundersen 10 km event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - Japan’s Taihei Kato broke his left elbow after a bad fall on Tuesday in the ski jump leg of the Nordic combined competition at the Winter Olympics, a Japanese team official said.

Kato landed successfully but moments later his left ski came off. He twisted and fell to the ground after failing to try to keep his balance.

The athlete, who looked to be in considerable pain, was carried off on a stretcher. He has no chance of competing in the 10km cross-country race later, which forms the second part of the Nordic combined event.