Don't count me out, says France's Lamy Chappuis

Jason Lamy Chappuis of France crosses the finish line to come in first-placed in the cross country race during the FIS Nordic Combined World Cup competition in Lillehammer, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Geir Olsen/NTB Scanpix

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - Jason Lamy Chappuis’s aura of invincibility has faded this season after three years at the top following his Vancouver Olympics triumph, but the Frenchman will not give up his Nordic combined title without a fight in Sochi.

Lamy Chappuis had virtually wrapped up the overall World Cup title coming into the Vancouver Games and followed up with two other big crystal globes and four world titles.

However, he arrived in Sochi having lost all hope of finishing another season at the top of the world standings.

The 27-year-old, who is taking part in his third Olympics, will carry the French flag in Friday’s opening ceremony.

“I‘m a bit further back in the standings this year but I have won twice this season and I know I can rely on that,” he said at a news conference on Friday.

”I know that I can be on the podium. Confidence is on my side. The Olympic title changes the perspective because I know what to expect but I‘m not going to write the same story again because that’s impossible.

“I have to write another story.”

Lamy Chappuis, fourth in the overall World Cup rankings, has given up the chase to runaway leader Eric Frenzel of Germany.

“The World Cup title is Frenzel‘s, that’s definitely a change from four years ago as he has been almost unbeatable this season,” the Frenchman conceded.

But with that success comes great pressure, he added.

“The pressure is on his shoulders, he knows that everyone is watching him,” said Lamy Chappuis, who bagged two World Cup victories in Lillehammer and Schonach last December.

Lamy Chappuis’s hopes his new story includes a chapter featuring the French winning the team event after their 2013 world title.

“An individual title makes you proud but a collective title gives you pure joy,” said Lamy Chappuis, who with Sebastien Lacroix, Francois Braud and Maxime Laheurte took a frustrating fourth place at the Vancouver Games.

“A team medal is the big objective for this Games,” said Lacroix.

The Nordic combined events start next Wednesday with the normal hill competition.