A competitor skis after landing from his jump during the competition round of the large hill ski jumping portion of the Nordic Combined individual Gundersen 10 km event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - The ski jump training session for the final Nordic combined event was canceled on Wednesday due to the poor condition of the hill, officials said.

Tuesday’s large hill event took place in very heavy rain.

The men are due to contest the team event on Thursday.