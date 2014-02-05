FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2014 / 2:41 PM / 4 years ago

Svindal to carry Norway flag at opening ceremony

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway speeds down the famous Streif course during the men's Super G of the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup at the Hahnenkamm mountain of the Austrian alpine skiing resort Kitzbuehel January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - Olympic Super-G champion Aksel Lund Svindal will carry the Norwegian flag at Friday’s Sochi Winter Games opening ceremony, he said on Wednesday.

“Proud and excited to carry the Norwegian flag at the opening ceremony here in Sochi. Thanks!!,” Svindal, who also snatched silver and bronze in the downhill and giant slalom in Vancouver, wrote on his Twitter feed.

Svindal, 31, will be the first Alpine skier to carry the Norwegian flag at an Olympic opening ceremony.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond

