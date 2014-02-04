Advisers assure Obama about safety of Americans at Olympics

U.S. President Barack Obama pauses while speaking about technology in the classroom during a visit to Buck Lodge Middle School in Adelphi, Maryland February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senior national security and defense officials assured President Barack Obama in a meeting on Tuesday that the U.S. government was taking “all appropriate steps” to safeguard Americans attending the Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

“The President was briefed on the security environment, our cooperation with Russian authorities, and on the full range of U.S. government support for our athletes, delegation and Americans attending the Olympics,” the White House said in a statement.

“He was assured by his team that they are taking all appropriate steps regarding the safety of Americans. He directed them to continue to work closely with the Russian government and other partners toward a secure and successful Sochi Games, and to review carefully and act on any new information that might affect the security of the Games.”