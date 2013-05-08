FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's Bach to run for IOC President: source
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 8, 2013 / 9:05 PM / in 4 years

Germany's Bach to run for IOC President: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Olympic Sports Confederation (Deutscher Olympischer Sportbund, DOSB) President Thomas Bach laughs during the kitting out session for the German team participating in the 2012 London Olympic Games, in Mainz June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Thomas Bach will run for president of the International Olympic Committee, a source close to the German Olympic Committee told Reuters on Wednesday.

The 59-year-old IOC Vice President and former Olympic fencing champion, who is set to announce his candidacy on Thursday, will become the first to officially run for one of the biggest jobs in world sports administration and aims to succeed outgoing Belgian Jacques Rogge at the IOC election on Sept 10.

Rogge, who succeeded Juan Antonio Samaranch in 2001, is stepping down after 12 years.

Bach, who heads the German Olympic Sports Confederation, has been an IOC Vice President since 2006 and also held the post between 2000-2004.

A lawyer by profession, the multilingual Bach, who won fencing gold at the 1976 Olympics, was long seen as frontrunner for the post despite shrugging off speculation over his possible bid for some two years.

He is also a member of the powerful IOC Executive Board.

Editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.