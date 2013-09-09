Factbox: International Olympic Committee Presidents

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will on Tuesday elect a new president, the ninth in its 119-year history.

Following is a list of IOC presidents.

1894-1896: Demetrius Vikelas, Greece

1896-1925: Pierre de Coubertin, France

1925-1942: Henri de Baillet-Latour, Belgium

1946-1952: J. Sigfrid Edstrom, Sweden

1952-1972: Avery Brundage, U.S.

1972-1980: Lord Killanin, Ireland

1980-2001: Juan Antonio Samaranch, Spain

2001-2013: Jacques Rogge, Belgium