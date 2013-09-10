FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: International Olympic Committee Presidents
September 10, 2013 / 4:16 PM / in 4 years

Factbox: International Olympic Committee Presidents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday elected Germany’s Thomas Bach its new president, the ninth in its 119-year history.

Following is a list of IOC presidents.

1894-1896: Demetrius Vikelas, Greece

1896-1925: Pierre de Coubertin, France

1925-1942: Henri de Baillet-Latour, Belgium

1946-1952: J. Sigfrid Edstrom, Sweden

1952-1972: Avery Brundage, U.S.

1972-1980: Lord Killanin, Ireland

1980-2001: Juan Antonio Samaranch, Spain

2001-2013: Jacques Rogge, Belgium

2013- Thomas Bach, Germany

Compiled by Ossian Shine, editing by Ed Osmond

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

