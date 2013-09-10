Factbox: International Olympic Committee Presidents

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday elected Germany’s Thomas Bach its new president, the ninth in its 119-year history.
Following is a list of IOC presidents.
1894-1896: Demetrius Vikelas, Greece
1896-1925: Pierre de Coubertin, France
1925-1942: Henri de Baillet-Latour, Belgium
1946-1952: J. Sigfrid Edstrom, Sweden
1952-1972: Avery Brundage, U.S.
1972-1980: Lord Killanin, Ireland
1980-2001: Juan Antonio Samaranch, Spain
2001-2013: Jacques Rogge, Belgium
2013- Thomas Bach, Germany
