Dolphins running back Foster calls time on career
(The Sports Xchange) - Miami Dolphins running back Arian Foster announced his retirement, effective immediately, on Monday after eight NFL seasons.
National Hockey League (NHL) officials are visiting South Korea this week to inspect facilities for the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics amid continuing uncertainty over the participation of the league's top players at the Winter Games.
Pyeongchang organizers (POCOG) released an itinerary on Tuesday detailing the visit of the group, which includes Lynn White, the NHL's Group Vice President of International Strategy, and Senior Director of Facilities Operations Dan Craig.
Sandra Monteiro and Matthieu Schneider of the NHL's Players' Association, as well as officials from the International Ice Hockey Federation, are also part of the group.
The officials will inspect the Kwandong Hockey Centre and the Gangneung Hockey Centre on Wednesday.
A decision on player participation is expected before the end of this year.
Discussions over player participation hit a roadblock last month after NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said the chances of the league shutting down to allow players to compete at the Olympics in the middle of the season were "dim".
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) says it is no longer willing to cover insurance and travel costs for NHL players, which have been widely estimated at around $10 million.
(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
(The Sports Xchange) - Miami Dolphins running back Arian Foster announced his retirement, effective immediately, on Monday after eight NFL seasons.
Padraig Harrington is not ready to sacrifice years of his career to take up the captaincy of Europe's Ryder Cup team, if offered the job for the 2018 edition, and says he wants to face the Americans at Le Golf National in Paris in a playing capacity.
Cleveland has undergone an extraordinary urban renewal-like transformation from Loserville to the City of Champions this year, shedding a down-and-out image for a winning one.