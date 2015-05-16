Pyeongchang marks 1,000 days to go with new slogan

The advertising hoarding promoting the 2018 Winter Olympics stands in the mountain cluster of PyeongChang February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

SEOUL (Reuters) - Pyeongchang Olympics organizers marked the 1,000 day countdown to the 2018 Games at a ceremony in Seoul on Saturday, unveiling a new slogan -- “Passion. Connected.” -- which they hope will help boost interest in winter sports in Asia.

POCOG Chairman Cho Yang-ho said the slogan represented a desire to bring winter sports into the limelight on the global stage and reflected organizers’ determination to make Asia’s first Winter Games outside of Japan a success.

“The new slogan embodies POCOG’s vision to expand winter sports participation to a truly global audience and encourages people to create and share their once in a lifetime experiences at Pyeongchang,” said Cho in a statement.

“By hosting the 2018 Games we want to make a lasting effect on the youth and inspire the generations to come.”

After a slow start, preparations for the 2018 Games are now in full flow, and an IOC coordination committee visit in March reported they were satisfied the venues would be ready.

The coastal city of Gangneung will be used for the figure skating, curling, ice hockey, speed and short-track skating events, while the alpine town of Pyeongchang will stage mountain events such as skiing, sliding and Nordic events.

Sponsors had also been slow to come forward but major South Korean companies such have Samsung, Korean Air and LG have agreed to pour in funds to support the Games as well as local athletes in recent months.