FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
American Vonn named Pyeongchang honorary ambassador
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Apple
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 4, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

American Vonn named Pyeongchang honorary ambassador

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Skier Lindsey Vonn arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

SEOUL (Reuters) - United States Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn has been named as an honorary ambassador for the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea’s Pyeongchang, organizers (POCOG) said on Monday.

Vonn, an Olympic gold medalist at the 2010 Vancouver Games, becomes the first international honorary ambassador for Asia’s first Winter Games outside of Japan.

Local athletes undertaking the role include Olympic figure skating gold medalist Kim Yuna, Major League Baseball player Choo Shin-soo and speed skater Lee Kyou-hyuk.

Vonn, who on Sunday announced the break-up of her relationship with Tiger Woods, was scheduled to appear at a ceremony in Seoul on Wednesday to mark her appointment, POCOG said.

Reporting by Peter Rutherford; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.