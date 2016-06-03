FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
List of members of Refugee Olympic Team
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 3, 2016 / 2:01 PM / a year ago

List of members of Refugee Olympic Team

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Rami Anis of Syria competes in his men's 100m freestyle heat at the 16th Asian Games in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, November 17, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee announced on Friday the first ever refugee team to compete at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

- Rami Anis (M): Country of origin – Syria; host National Olympic Committee Belgium; sport – swimming

- Yiech Pur Biel (M): Country of origin – South Sudan; host NOC

Kenya; sport – athletics, 800m

- James Nyang Chiengjiek (M): Country of origin – South Sudan; host NOC – Kenya; sport – athletics, 400m

- Yonas Kinde (M): Country of origin – Ethiopia; host NOC Luxembourg; sport – athletics, marathon

Syrian swimmer Yusra Mardini poses after a news conference in Berlin, Germany March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

- Anjelina Nada Lohalith (F): Country of origin – South Sudan; host NOC Kenya; sport – athletics, 1500m

- Rose Nathike Lokonyen (F): Country of origin – South Sudan; host NOC Kenya; sport – athletics, 800m

- Paulo Amotun Lokoro (M): Country of origin – South Sudan; host NOC Kenya; sport – athletics, 1500m

- Yolande Bukasa Mabika (F): Country of origin – Democratic Republic of the Congo; host NOC Brazil; sport – judo, -70kg

- Yusra Mardini (F): Country of origin – Syria; host NOC Germany; sport – swimming

- Popole Misenga (M): Country of origin – Democratic Republic of the Congo; host NOC Brazil; sport – judo -90kg

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.