List of members of Refugee Olympic Team

Rami Anis of Syria competes in his men's 100m freestyle heat at the 16th Asian Games in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, November 17, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee announced on Friday the first ever refugee team to compete at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

- Rami Anis (M): Country of origin – Syria; host National Olympic Committee Belgium; sport – swimming

- Yiech Pur Biel (M): Country of origin – South Sudan; host NOC

Kenya; sport – athletics, 800m

- James Nyang Chiengjiek (M): Country of origin – South Sudan; host NOC – Kenya; sport – athletics, 400m

- Yonas Kinde (M): Country of origin – Ethiopia; host NOC Luxembourg; sport – athletics, marathon

Syrian swimmer Yusra Mardini poses after a news conference in Berlin, Germany March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

- Anjelina Nada Lohalith (F): Country of origin – South Sudan; host NOC Kenya; sport – athletics, 1500m

- Rose Nathike Lokonyen (F): Country of origin – South Sudan; host NOC Kenya; sport – athletics, 800m

- Paulo Amotun Lokoro (M): Country of origin – South Sudan; host NOC Kenya; sport – athletics, 1500m

- Yolande Bukasa Mabika (F): Country of origin – Democratic Republic of the Congo; host NOC Brazil; sport – judo, -70kg

- Yusra Mardini (F): Country of origin – Syria; host NOC Germany; sport – swimming

- Popole Misenga (M): Country of origin – Democratic Republic of the Congo; host NOC Brazil; sport – judo -90kg