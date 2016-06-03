List of members of Refugee Olympic Team

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee announced on Friday the first ever refugee team to compete at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.
- Rami Anis (M): Country of origin – Syria; host National Olympic Committee Belgium; sport – swimming
- Yiech Pur Biel (M): Country of origin – South Sudan; host NOC
Kenya; sport – athletics, 800m
- James Nyang Chiengjiek (M): Country of origin – South Sudan; host NOC – Kenya; sport – athletics, 400m
- Yonas Kinde (M): Country of origin – Ethiopia; host NOC Luxembourg; sport – athletics, marathon
- Anjelina Nada Lohalith (F): Country of origin – South Sudan; host NOC Kenya; sport – athletics, 1500m
- Rose Nathike Lokonyen (F): Country of origin – South Sudan; host NOC Kenya; sport – athletics, 800m
- Paulo Amotun Lokoro (M): Country of origin – South Sudan; host NOC Kenya; sport – athletics, 1500m
- Yolande Bukasa Mabika (F): Country of origin – Democratic Republic of the Congo; host NOC Brazil; sport – judo, -70kg
- Yusra Mardini (F): Country of origin – Syria; host NOC Germany; sport – swimming
- Popole Misenga (M): Country of origin – Democratic Republic of the Congo; host NOC Brazil; sport – judo -90kg
