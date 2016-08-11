FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gymnastics: Brazil's Barbosa leaves competition in wheelchair
August 11, 2016 / 8:21 PM / a year ago

Gymnastics: Brazil's Barbosa leaves competition in wheelchair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Final - Women's Individual All-Around Final - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Jade Barbosa (BRA) of Brazil is tended to after injuring her ankle during her floor routine at the women's individual all-around final.Kai Pfaffenbach

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian gymnast Jade Barbosa injured herself in her opening tumbling run in the all-around individual event on Thursday and dropped out of the competition.

The 25-year-old Barbosa, a native of Rio de Janeiro, tried to continue her floor exercise but soon broke down crying in pain as the hometown crowd chanted "Jade, Jade, Jade." Barbosa left the Rio Olympic Arena floor in a wheelchair.

The two-time Olympian has struggled with injuries in recent years and returned to competition in June 2015 after surgery on her right knee.

It was unclear how serious her injury was on Thursday, which happened midway through the competition.

Reporting by Mary Milliken, editing by Neil Robinson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
