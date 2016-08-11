Archery: Champion Ki eliminated from semi-finals

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - South Korean archer Ki Bo-bae's defense of her Olympic individual title ended in the semi-finals on Thursday with a 7-3 defeat by compatriot Chang Hye-jin at the Rio Games.

The triple Olympic champion Ki, who won a second consecutive team gold with South Korea on Sunday, had been bidding to become the first archer to win back-to-back titles in the individual event.

In a tense match amid swirling winds at the Sambadrome, Chang was magnificent, landing a number of clutch shots to upset her more fancied rival.

Needing an eight to close out the contest, Chang fired into the innermost gold circle for a perfect score of 10 with the final arrow and embraced her teammate in a muted celebration before exiting to prepare for the title-decider later on Thursday.