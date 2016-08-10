Brazil, Argentina try to tamp down rivalry in Rio

2016 Rio Olympics - Rugby - Preliminary - Men's Pool A USA v Argentina - Deodoro Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. An Argentina fan shows his support in the stands.

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian and Argentine officials worked on Wednesday to tamp down the fierce rivalry between the two nations that has led to isolated incidents of fisticuffs and loud booing.

After an Olympic opening ceremony that saw Argentina's delegation lustily booed, and a fight between a Brazilian and Argentine fan at a tennis match just days later, sport authorities from both nations met to discuss the issue.

Brazil and Argentina are fierce soccer rivals - a longstanding sporting feud that hit fever pitch when Brazil hosted the 2014 World Cup.

While Argentina made it to the final match, Brazil crashed out in a stunning 7-1 loss to Germany.

The Argentina fans took extreme delight in Brazil's loss.

Throughout the tournament the hundreds of thousands of Argentines who flooded Brazil belted out a song entitled "Brazil, tell me how it feels."

Its lyrics asked the hosts how they liked being "bossed around" in their own house and ended with the ultimate fighting words: "Maradona is greater than Pele!"

But with the Games, officials from both nations and even the athletes are pleading with fans to catch the Olympic spirit and take their soccer rivalry down a notch for other sports.

"The Olympics is much more than a sporting competition. In the Olympic Village we have athletes from more than 200 nations living together peacefully," said Luiz Lima, Brazil's secretary for high performance sports, after a meeting with his counterpart from Argentina.

"It is very important that we, at this time, don't bring this extreme rivalry from the soccer world that started during the World Cup (into the Olympics)."

Neither the Brazilian nor Argentine delegations at the meeting emerged with any concrete solutions to quieten down fan rivalry, just encouraging words.

Argentina's Sports Secretary Carlos Mac Allister said that "we didn't come here to point fingers."

"We didn't come thinking it is just coming from one side. We don't want Argentines and Brazilians to fight. We want them to shake hands and walk together."

There was some evidence of that emerging on Wednesday, at least among athletes.

Before Brazil faced Argentina in a Rugby sevens match, the squads posed for a photo posted to the Rio 2016 Twitter account, with players smiling and wrapping their arms around one another.

"Brothers, neighbors," read the Tweet. "Not enemies."