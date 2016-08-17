FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia's Kocijancic to assume EOC presidency after Hickey`s arrest
August 17, 2016 / 6:46 PM / a year ago

Slovenia's Kocijancic to assume EOC presidency after Hickey`s arrest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Slovenian Janez Kocijancic will take over the presidency of the European Olympic Committee (EOC) after Patrick Hickey stepped down following his arrest earlier on Wednesday, the EOC said.

"According to EOC statutes, EOC Vice President Janez Kocijancic will assume the role of acting EOC President effective immediately," it said in a statement.

Hickey was arrested during an early morning raid in a beach front hotel in Rio de Janeiro in connection with an investigation into illegal resale of tickets at the Olympics.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Daniel Flynn

