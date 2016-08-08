FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Rio police arrest Namibian boxer for attempted sexual assault
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#RIO 2016
August 8, 2016 / 3:01 PM / a year ago

Rio police arrest Namibian boxer for attempted sexual assault

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Flagbearer Jonas Junius of Namibia leads his contingent during the opening ceremony. Brazilian police have arrested Junius on suspicion of attempting to secually assault a room maid at the Olympic Village.Stoyan Nenov/Files

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian police have arrested a 22-year-old boxer who was the flag bearer for the Namibian national team on suspicion of attempting to sexually assault a room maid in the Olympic village, the second boxer detained on such charges at the Games.

Jonas Junius, who is competing in the light welterweight division, allegedly grabbed the maid and tried to kiss her. He is also suspected of offering the victim money to sleep with him, police said in a statement.

The maid reported the incident to the police.

The Games' organizers confirmed the incident but said it was in the hands of police.

"Brazilian law needs to be respected," said Rio 2016 spokesman Mario Andrada. "What we need to ensure is that all the legal procedures are being followed and we are assured that they have been."

Last week another boxer, Morocco's Hassan Saada, was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting two room maids at the Olympic Village.

Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer and Daniel Flynn; Editing by Clare Fallon and Mark Lamport-Stokes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.