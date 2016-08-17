FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 17, 2016 / 10:41 PM / a year ago

OCI says will 'defend ourselves to the hilt' after Hickey arrest

Omar Younis

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Acting president of the Olympic Council of Ireland, William O'Brien, said the body would "defend ourselves to the hilt" after Brazilian police arrested president Pat Hickey in a dawn raid on his hotel on Wednesday.

The arrest was made in connection with an investigation into the illegal resale of Olympics tickets.

Hickey was admitted to nearby Samaritano hospital for chest pain after his arrest.

Speaking outside the hospital, O'Brien said: "His medical condition has been checked. He is stable at the moment and it will be monitored over the next 24 hours so there will be nothing happening here over the next 24 hours.

"He has made no comment because as you can understand... he's having all sorts of tests so he has made no comment to us about the allegations. We have very little restricted access to him but that's all I can tell you for the present."

Editing by: Ossian Shine

