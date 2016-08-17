FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police recommend charges against IOC's Hickey, PRO10 executives
August 17, 2016 / 8:11 PM / a year ago

Police recommend charges against IOC's Hickey, PRO10 executives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Patrick Hickey poses on the blue carpet prior to the 2015 ANOC Awards in Washington in this October 29, 2015 file photo. Brazilian police said on August 17, 2016 they were hunting for Hickey, an Irish member of the International Olympic Committee, in connection with an investigation into ticket reselling at the Rio Olympics. Police said in a statement they had discovered evidence linking Hickey to an international scheme to illegally pass Olympic tickets to touts who were reselling them at well above their original price. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports/File photo

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil police on Wednesday recommended charging International Olympic Committee (IOC) executive board member Patrick Hickey and three executives of Dublin-based PRO10 Sports Management with illegal resale of tickets, criminal association and fraudulent marketing.

Police told a news conference that only Hickey, who was arrested on Wednesday in his hotel in Rio de Janeiro, was in Brazil while the other three did not travel to the country for the Games and are considered "fugitives."

PRO10, which says on its Web site it is the Irish authorized ticket reseller for the Games, said in a statement that it had always acted properly and had cooperated fully with Brazilian authorities.

Reporting by Brad Brooks and Pedro Fonseca; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Mark Bendeich

