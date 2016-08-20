FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Athletics: Jamaica throw down 4x400m gauntlet to U.S. men
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 20, 2016 / 12:55 AM / in a year

Athletics: Jamaica throw down 4x400m gauntlet to U.S. men

Mitch Phillips

1 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Preliminary - Men's 4 x 400m Relay Round 1 - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Javon Francis (JAM) of Jamaica and David Verburg (USA) of USA finish the race. REUTERS/David Gray

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Jamaica might have dominated the short sprints and relays in the last few Olympics but they have never won the men’s 4x400 meters - something they hope to change on Saturday after edging out the U.S. in their semi-final on Friday.

Jamaica have not even medaled in the race since claiming a silver in 2000 but clocked two minutes 58.29 to beat their big rivals on the line.

The U.S., stunned by Bahamas four years ago but always the team to beat, have plenty of fresh blood to come in and will start as favorites.

Britain won the second heat impressively ahead of Belgium and defending champions Bahamas but were then disqualified, allowing Brazil to slip into the final by the back door

Poland, Cuba and outsiders Botswana also progressed but Trinidad and Tobago were also disqualified after originally finishing in a qualifying position in the first heat.

Editing by Ed Osmond

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.