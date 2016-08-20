FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 20, 2016 / 12:20 AM / a year ago

Athletics : U.S. and Jamaica set up 4x400m women's relay showdown

Mitch Phillips

1 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Preliminary - Women's 4 x 400m Relay Round 1 - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Francena McCorory (USA) of USA passes baton to Phyllis Francis (USA) of USA REUTERS/David Gray

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Five-times defending champions the United States and Jamaica, who upset them at last year’s world championships, set up what should be a mouth-watering women’s Olympic 4x400 relay final after impressive semi-final performances on Friday.

Both teams rested key athletes ahead of Saturday’s final, aware that their strength-in-depth meant there was no danger of missing out providing there were no baton mishaps.

The Americans, who last missed out on gold in 1992, won the first heat by a distance in three minutes 21.42 seconds and Jamaica nearly matched them in the second with 3:22.38.

Ukraine, Britain, Canada, Italy, Poland and Australia also advanced for what is likely to be a race within a race for bronze.

France and the Bahamas, who set a national record, missed out.

Editing by Ed Osmond

